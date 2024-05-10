ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Night attack on oil refinery in Kaluga region of Russia: source says it was a DIU operation

Night attack on oil refinery in Kaluga region of Russia: source says it was a DIU operation

Night attack on oil refinery in Kaluga region of Russia is a DIU operation, source says

The oil refinery in Kaluga region of Russia was attacked on the night of May 10 as a result of an operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate, a source told UNN.

Sources in the Ukrainian intelligence service confirm the information about the involvement of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine in the attack on the oil refinery. The facility was reportedly attacked by several kamikaze drones.

According to local residents, before the explosions on the territory of the First Plant, the sound of flying drones and air defense systems could be heard in the sky. Afterwards, a massive fire broke out at the site of the UAV hit, and emergency services arrived. The information about the damage to the refinery was also confirmed by the head of the Kaluga region, Vladislav Shapsha.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire engulfed tanks with diesel fuel and fuel oil.

As the source told UNN, in the period from 00:45 to 01:25 five powerful explosions rang out at the facility, resulting in a large-scale fire. According to preliminary information, the AVBT-101 atmospheric-vacuum tube installation (production capacity - processing of 1.2 million tons per year) and 3 tanks with diesel fuel and 1 tank with fuel oil were affected.

"Perviy Zavod is the largest petrochemical enterprise in the Kaluga region, located about 300 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The refinery processes commercial crude oil and gas condensate. 

This facility was already attacked by Ukrainian intelligence on March 15, 2024, a UNN source said.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

