Night attack on oil refinery in Kaluga region of Russia: source says it was a DIU operation

The oil refinery in Kaluga region of Russia was attacked on the night of May 10 as a result of an operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate, a source told UNN.

Details

Sources in the Ukrainian intelligence service confirm the information about the involvement of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine in the attack on the oil refinery. The facility was reportedly attacked by several kamikaze drones.

According to local residents, before the explosions on the territory of the First Plant, the sound of flying drones and air defense systems could be heard in the sky. Afterwards, a massive fire broke out at the site of the UAV hit, and emergency services arrived. The information about the damage to the refinery was also confirmed by the head of the Kaluga region, Vladislav Shapsha.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire engulfed tanks with diesel fuel and fuel oil.

As the source told UNN, in the period from 00:45 to 01:25 five powerful explosions rang out at the facility, resulting in a large-scale fire. According to preliminary information, the AVBT-101 atmospheric-vacuum tube installation (production capacity - processing of 1.2 million tons per year) and 3 tanks with diesel fuel and 1 tank with fuel oil were affected.

"Perviy Zavod is the largest petrochemical enterprise in the Kaluga region, located about 300 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The refinery processes commercial crude oil and gas condensate.

This facility was already attacked by Ukrainian intelligence on March 15, 2024, a UNN source said.

