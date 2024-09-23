New satellite imagery shows extensive damage to the damaged ammunition depot in Toropets
Satellite imagery shows extensive damage to the 23rd Arsenal of the Russian Armed Forces in the aftermath of the drone attack. At least 58 storage facilities and railroad infrastructure were destroyed or damaged.
In Russia, on damaged 23rd GRAU arsenal in Toropets in the Tver region shows that at least 58 facilities and a railroad have been destroyed or damaged, OSINT researcher MT_Anderson wrote in X on September 22, UNN reports.
"Toropets: The 23rd arsenal of the GRAU in Oktyabrske. Significant damage to the northern part of the depot. 58+ warehouses and several open areas turned to ashes/heavily damaged. Railroad loading/unloading areas were also damaged. It looks like there were also trains with ammunition at the time of the strike," wrote OSINT researcher MT_Anderson, posting satellite images.
