Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
New draft law on reservations for persons liable for military service registered in the Parliament

New draft law on reservations for persons liable for military service registered in the Parliament

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39658 views

The Ukrainian parliament has registered a new draft law on the specifics of paying the military fee for reservations for persons liable for military service.

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a new draft law on the peculiarities of paying the military fee for reservations for persons liable for military service. This is reported by UNN with reference to card of the document.

Details

The document is titled "Draft Law on Amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine on Peculiarities of Payment of Military Duty for Reservation of Persons Liable for Military Service" (No. 11332).

The date of registration is June 11.

The draft law was authored by a number of MPs. 

The text and supporting documents are not currently available on the Council's website.

Appendix

A member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, David Arakhamia,  stated that there are two models of economic reservation that are being discussed.  According to him, the first model stipulates that the amount of taxes on the salary of a person liable for military service should be 35 thousand UAH, which will be enough to support a soldier. Arakhamia noted that the second model is a quota reservation by industry.

The Committee on Economic Development has prepared a variant of economic reservation from mobilization - the project provides for a monthly fee of 20 thousand hryvnias for each reserved worker. 

