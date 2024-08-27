New cases against journalists for reporting from Kursk region opened in Russia

The Russian Federal Security Service has opened criminal cases against journalists of Deutsche Welle and the Ukrainian channel 1+1 after the stories from the Kursk region. This was reported by the Russian service of the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

The FSB reportedly opened a criminal case against Deutsche Welle journalist Nicholas Connolly (the publication is listed in the Russian register of “foreign agents”) and a correspondent for the Ukrainian 1+1 TV channel Natalia Nagornaya.

The FSB report states that the journalists “illegally crossed the state border of the Russian Federation and carried out video filming near the village of Sudzha, Kursk region.

The case was opened under Part 3 of Article 322 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (illegal crossing of the state border).

Earlier, similar cases were filed against CNN reporter Nick Walsh, Ukrainian journalists Olesya Borovyk and Diana Butsko, and journalists of the Italian television and radio company RAI Stefania Battistini and Simone Traini.