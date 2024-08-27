ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
March 1, 02:54 AM • 90445 views
March 1, 03:27 AM • 64973 views
March 1, 03:40 AM • 103553 views
March 1, 04:00 AM • 100359 views
March 1, 04:55 AM • 50943 views
New cases against journalists for reporting from Kursk region opened in Russia

New cases against journalists for reporting from Kursk region opened in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12931 views

The Russian Federal Security Service has opened criminal cases against journalists from Deutsche Welle and 1+1 for illegally crossing the border and filming in the Kursk region. Earlier, similar cases were opened against reporters from CNN, RAI and Ukrainian journalists.

The Russian Federal Security Service has opened criminal cases against journalists of Deutsche Welle and the Ukrainian channel 1+1 after the stories from the Kursk region. This was reported by the Russian service of the BBC, according to UNN

Details 

The FSB reportedly opened a criminal case against Deutsche Welle journalist Nicholas Connolly (the publication is listed in the Russian register of “foreign agents”) and a correspondent for the Ukrainian 1+1 TV channel Natalia Nagornaya. 

The FSB report states that the journalists “illegally crossed the state border of the Russian Federation and carried out video filming near the village of Sudzha, Kursk region. 

The case was opened under Part 3 of Article 322 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (illegal crossing of the state border).

Earlier, similar cases were filed against CNN reporter Nick Walsh, Ukrainian journalists Olesya Borovyk and Diana Butsko, and journalists of the Italian television and radio company RAI Stefania Battistini and Simone Traini.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

