Nepal has closed work visas to Russia and Ukraine after Nepalese mercenaries were killed in the Russian army

Nepal has suspended issuing work permits to its citizens in Russia and Ukraine after at least 10 Nepali mercenaries were killed in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters with reference to the Director of the Department of Foreign Employment Kabiraj Upreti, UNN reports .

Details

According to the government, up to 200 Nepalese citizens served in Russian formations. The Nepalese Foreign Ministry claims that about 100 Nepalese are missing.

Upreti said the decision to stop issuing permits was made "for the safety of our citizens.

The decision to temporarily suspend the issuance of work permits for Russia and Ukraine was aimed at minimizing human losses and will remain in effect until further notice, - he said.

The publication notes that Nepali citizens must obtain permission from the authorities to work abroad. This allows them to count on state support in case of emergencies or compensation to their families in case of death.

For reference

Nepalese soldiers, called Gurkhas, known for their fighting skills, served in the British and Indian armies after India gained independence in 1947 under an agreement between the three countries. There is no such agreement with Russia.

Recall

Last month, Nepalese police arrested 10 people for smuggling locals to Russia on tourist visas to do military service, charging up to $9000 per person.

