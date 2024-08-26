Negotiations on ceasefire in Gaza failed to produce results

Negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas in Cairo on August 25 did not contribute to reaching an agreement between the parties to the conflict, all proposals of mediators were rejected, Reuters reports, citing sources in Egyptian security services, UNN reports.

At the same time, another interlocutor of the agency, whom Reuters calls “a senior American official,” expressed the opposite opinion. According to him, the previous talks were “constructive” and all parties were committed to reaching a “final and implementable agreement.

The official clarified that the negotiations would continue “in the coming days.

The United States, Qatar, and Egypt are mediating between Israel and Hamas. On August 15, another round of negotiations was to take place on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity. The Palestinian group refused to participate, accusing Israel of imposing new conditions.

Later, Reuters learned that Hamas was “particularly concerned” about Israel's demand that it maintain its troop positions in the Netzarim Corridor and the Philadelphia Corridor.

