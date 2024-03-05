NBU leaves the list of systemically important banks unchanged: list

The National Bank has confirmed the status of "systemically important" for 15 banks, no changes compared to 2023, UNN reports.

Details

Based on the annual performance of banks, the list of systemically important banks (SIBs) remained unchanged, the NBU said.

A systemically important bank forms a buffer of systemic importance within 1-2% of the total risk.

The first category includes (1.0%)

- JSC "FUIB",

- JSC "UKRSIBBANK",

- JSC "OTP BANK",

- JSC "CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK",

- JSC "SENS BANK".

To the second (1.5%):

- JSC Ukreximbank,

- Oschadbank JSC,

- TASCOMBANK JSC,

- JSC "UNIVERSAL BANK",

- JSB "UKRGASBANK",

- Raiffeisen Bank JSC.

Up to the third (2.0%)

- JSC CB PrivatBank.

During the second stage of the review, it was added to the list of systemic importance:

- JSC "KREDOBANK";

- A-BANK JSC;

- Pivdenny Joint-Stock Bank.

