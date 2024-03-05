NBU leaves the list of systemically important banks unchanged: list

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16721 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 53624 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 41702 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 208964 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 188554 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175906 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221082 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249253 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155054 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371621 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169356 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 61019 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 79936 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42947 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35119 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 14361 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 53624 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 208964 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169961 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 188554 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11045 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20084 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20681 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35560 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 43381 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

NBU leaves the list of systemically important banks unchanged: list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23003 views

The NBU confirmed that the list of systemically important banks has remained unchanged since 2023, with 15 banks retaining their status.

NBU leaves the list of systemically important banks unchanged: list

The National Bank has confirmed the status of "systemically important" for 15 banks, no changes compared to 2023, UNN reports.

Details

Based on the annual performance of banks, the list of systemically important banks (SIBs) remained unchanged, the NBU said.

A systemically important bank forms a buffer of systemic importance within 1-2% of the total risk.

The first category includes (1.0%)

- JSC "FUIB",

- JSC "UKRSIBBANK",

- JSC "OTP BANK",

- JSC "CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK",

- JSC "SENS BANK".

To the second (1.5%):

- JSC Ukreximbank,

- Oschadbank JSC,

- TASCOMBANK JSC,

- JSC "UNIVERSAL BANK",

- JSB "UKRGASBANK",

- Raiffeisen Bank JSC.

Up to the third (2.0%)

- JSC CB PrivatBank.

During the second stage of the review, it was added to the list of systemic importance:

- JSC "KREDOBANK";

- A-BANK JSC;

- Pivdenny Joint-Stock Bank.

The Government of Ukraine raised over UAH 34 billion from the sale of domestic government bonds in January-February 2024, exceeding the redemption volume by more than UAH 20 billion.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
National Bank of Ukraine
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90