NBU Inflation Report: What Changes Have Occurred in the Labor Market Since the Start of the Full-Blown Invasion

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 96180 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110153 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152857 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156650 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252672 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174663 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165841 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148400 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227122 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 30518 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 26935 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 33920 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 26944 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 24062 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252672 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227122 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213040 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238726 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225424 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 96193 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69303 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75803 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113371 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114247 views
NBU Inflation Report: What Changes Have Occurred in the Labor Market Since the Start of the Full-Blown Invasion

NBU Inflation Report: What Changes Have Occurred in the Labor Market Since the Start of the Full-Blown Invasion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41709 views

The recovery of Ukraine's labor market after the full-scale invasion will depend on the return of migrants, the inclusion of veterans and people with disabilities in civilian life, and the increased participation of these groups, supported by government and business adaptation and retraining measures to overcome labor shortages and stimulate a rapid economic recovery.

The recovery of the labor market in Ukraine after a full-scale invasion will depend on the return of migrants, the involvement of veterans in civilian life, and the increased participation of people with disabilities. The effective integration of these groups, with the assistance of the state and business through adaptation and retraining measures, is important to overcome the staff shortage and stimulate a rapid economic recovery, UNN reports, citing NBU data.

Details

Both in 2021 and 2023, the shortage of workers was particularly pronounced in male-dominated sectors such as construction, transportation, and mining. Businesses in these sectors attribute this shortage to mobilization and point to great difficulties due to the lack of highly skilled workers. They also point to the long time required to train new personnel and the growth of informal employment among men.

While mobilization has had an impact on the labor market since the full-scale invasion, migration has had a much greater impact. According to the NBU, in 2023, the labor force aged 15-70 decreased by more than a quarter compared to 2021, with external migrants accounting for almost half of this decline. Although 8-10% of migrants continued to work for Ukraine remotely, the main blow to the labor force was due to their attrition.

Demographic losses and the occupation played a significant role in the decline of the labor force in Ukraine in 2023, accounting for about 40% of the total decline compared to 2021. The decline in the labor force was also greatly influenced by the transition of a part of the population to an economically inactive state due to difficulties in finding work, especially among internally displaced persons, the need for family care, an increase in the number of pensioners, and a lack of necessary skills in the labor market. This was felt across the country, especially in regions with active hostilities. In addition, businesses have experienced other difficulties due to the war, such as psychological pressure on employees, interruptions in operations during air raids, and problems with energy supply.

Businesses reported increasing problems with labor productivity and a growing need for investment and innovation to improve it. Remuneration played an important role in hiring employees both in 2021 and 2023. However, while in 2021 businesses considered excessive salary requirements to be a reason for refusing to hire, by 2023, amid increased competition for staff, businesses were ready to raise salaries to retain staff. "Higher salaries in other sectors" was the key reason for raising salaries in 2023, despite financial difficulties.

"The shortage of personnel is forcing companies to attract groups of people who were previously less represented in the labor market. In particular, the hiring of women and people working remotely has increased, while the involvement of veterans and people with pre-war disabilities is still insignificant," the report says.

In the future, the return of migrants, the integration of veterans into civilian life, and the inclusion of people with disabilities in the labor force will be key resources for improving the labor market in Ukraine, especially during the country's rapid recovery. Effective inclusion of these groups will depend on the cooperation of business and the state, which should focus on developing integration measures, ensuring accessibility and adaptation of jobs, including remote work and retraining. Without these measures, the labor shortage will remain a serious obstacle to recovery.

Recall

Time deposits in Ukrainian banks grew by almost 30%, with 97% of them being long-term deposits over 3 months, providing resources for lending development.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarEconomy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

