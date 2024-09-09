NBU amends currency restrictions: what areas will be affected

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118229 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120786 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196995 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152779 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152501 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142761 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197697 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112412 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186491 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 89461 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 65587 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 44643 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 73459 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 51202 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196995 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197697 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186491 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213309 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201461 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 7417 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149577 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148832 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152934 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143868 views
Actual
NBU amends currency restrictions: what areas will be affected

NBU amends currency restrictions: what areas will be affected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16861 views

The NBU eases currency restrictions for businesses and tightens rules against capital outflows. The changes relate to the purchase of foreign currency to cover CO₂ emissions, reinsurance payments, EU VAT payments, and coupon compensation.

Starting from September 10, 2024, the National Bank of Ukraine is amending the current currency restrictions. The NBU will ease a number of restrictions and take measures to counteract unproductive capital outflows from Ukraine.

Writes UNN with a reference to the NBU.

The easing of currency restrictions will support the country's defense capability, the work of Ukrainian enterprises and the Nuclear Insurance Pool

- the National Bank notes.

Among the areas that are undergoing changes:

  • Purchase and transfer of foreign currency to cover carbon dioxide emissions. State-owned enterprises will be able to purchase foreign currency and transfer it to non-residents to purchase quotas to cover or compensate for carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions arising from aviation activities.

This will facilitate uninterrupted defense procurement under state contracts, ensure further air transportation abroad, and support Ukrainian-European military-technical cooperation. 

  • Payments for operations under a reinsurance agreement concluded with foreign nuclear insurance pools.

The amendments allow for all necessary payments under reinsurance agreements with foreign nuclear insurance pools, including breakeven bonuses. This will have a minimal impact on international reserves, but will allow the Nuclear Insurance Pool to fulfill its obligations to its partners, ensuring the stable operation of the industry.

 - Purchase and transfer of foreign currency by resident legal entities that are e-commerce entities to pay VAT in the EU.The NBU will allow e-commerce entities to purchase and transfer foreign currency abroad to pay VAT when selling Ukrainian goods to EU countries, provided they are registered as EU taxpayers. This will support small and medium-sized businesses by facilitating access to the EU market and will not negatively affect international reserves, as foreign exchange earnings from the sale of goods will exceed the VAT expenditures. 

- Reimbursement of coupon payments made on Eurobonds.

  In addition to the existing possibilities introduced in May and July, the NBU will allow businesses to reimburse coupon payments on Eurobonds paid from February 24, 2022 to July 09, 2024 (inclusive). Such transfers are allowed exclusively at the expense of the business's own foreign currency (not purchased or raised in the form of a loan or credit from a resident), so this will not have a negative impact on international reserves  

- the regulator notes.

The NBU will allow foreign exchange transactions only to those companies that have timely returned foreign currency earnings from exports over the past 12 months. This will encourage businesses to comply with the rules and help preserve international reserves, preventing unproductive capital outflows, which is important for the stability of the foreign exchange market and the gradual easing of currency restrictions.

The restrictions will apply to payments abroad using payment cards issued by Ukrainian banks to foreign currency accounts to pay for a number of goods and services, in particular: 

  • Watches, jewelry, silverware, precious stones, coins, etc. abroad.The NBU introduces a monthly limit of UAH 100 thousand for payments abroad with payment cards opened in foreign currency for purchases of jewelry, metals, watches, and coins. This corresponds to the general limit for cards in the national currency. This measure was introduced due to detected attempts to circumvent the restrictions on the purchase of precious metals during martial law.
  • Transactions with real estate agents and managers abroad.The NBU sets a monthly limit of UAH 500 thousand on transactions abroad from payment cards opened in foreign currency to pay real estate management and accommodation fees. The limit covers the needs of 98% of bank customers and will help prevent capital outflow from Ukraine.

Recall 

The National Bank of Ukraine has updated the procedure for organizing cash operations by banks and payment transactions by payment service providers in Ukraine. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy

Contact us about advertising