Nayyem commented on his dismissal as head of the State Agency for Reconstruction

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13647 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 134104 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 134602 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 148692 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 204950 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 242494 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149951 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 370489 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182928 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149893 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 90005 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 127750 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 114951 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 27773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 47326 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 134104 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 115898 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 134602 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 128666 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 148692 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10411 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11767 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15969 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17264 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 28430 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Nayyem commented on his dismissal as head of the State Agency for Reconstruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28842 views

Mustafa Nayem, who was fired from his post as head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine, commented that these were "the most difficult and responsible days" in his life, which lasted 505 days, and he plans to "move on" without arguing with "fools" or fighting "stupidity"

Nayyem commented on his dismissal as head of the State Agency for Reconstruction

Mustafa Nayem, who was dismissed from the post of head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine, commented on the situation and spoke about his future plans. He wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

According to Nayyem, these were "the most difficult and responsible days" of his life.

"Exactly 505 days. Perhaps the most difficult and responsible of my entire life. I will end not in my own words, but with a quote from my favorite actor, and as I recently learned, musician and composer Anthony Hopkins: "I feel like a child who has been given a box of chocolates: he eats with pleasure, and when he sees that there is very little left, he begins to eat them with a special taste," the former official said in his post.

Nayyem emphasized that he does not want to "argue with fools" and does not have time to "fight against dullness.

"I don't care about envious people who try to shame the most capable people in order to take over their positions, talents and achievements. I am interested in human people. People who understand their vocation and do not hide from responsibility, who know how to laugh at their mistakes and who have achieved success. Thank you. I'm going to get some sleep. And I will move on," Nayyem wrote.

Context

On June 18, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Mustafa Nayem as head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development.

Mustafa Nayyem wrote a letter of resignation from the post of head of the Restoration Agency10.06.24, 12:08 • 44445 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
