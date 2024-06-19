Nayyem commented on his dismissal as head of the State Agency for Reconstruction

Mustafa Nayem, who was dismissed from the post of head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine, commented on the situation and spoke about his future plans. He wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

According to Nayyem, these were "the most difficult and responsible days" of his life.

"Exactly 505 days. Perhaps the most difficult and responsible of my entire life. I will end not in my own words, but with a quote from my favorite actor, and as I recently learned, musician and composer Anthony Hopkins: "I feel like a child who has been given a box of chocolates: he eats with pleasure, and when he sees that there is very little left, he begins to eat them with a special taste," the former official said in his post.

Nayyem emphasized that he does not want to "argue with fools" and does not have time to "fight against dullness.

"I don't care about envious people who try to shame the most capable people in order to take over their positions, talents and achievements. I am interested in human people. People who understand their vocation and do not hide from responsibility, who know how to laugh at their mistakes and who have achieved success. Thank you. I'm going to get some sleep. And I will move on," Nayyem wrote.

Context

On June 18, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Mustafa Nayem as head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development.

Mustafa Nayyem wrote a letter of resignation from the post of head of the Restoration Agency