Nauseda: Rights violations in Crimea cannot become a “new normal”

At the fourth summit of the international Crimean Platform, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that the world cannot allow massive human rights violations in occupied Crimea to become a “new normal.” He wrote about this in the social network X, according to UNN.

He pointed out that Russia's aggression began in Crimea more than 10 years ago. And this is where its reign of terror must end.

At the 4th summit of the Crimean Platform, I emphasized that we cannot allow massive human rights violations to become a “new normal”. Only victory will restore justice! -Nauseda wrote.

