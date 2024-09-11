Erdogan: “Returning Crimea to Ukraine is a requirement of international law”

Turkey's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence remains unchanged, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said. He also emphasized that the return of Crimea to Ukraine is a requirement of international law. Erdogan said this in his video address to the participants of the Fourth Summit of the Crimean Platform Leaders, Anadolu reports UNN.

Our support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine remains unchanged. The return of Crimea to Ukraine is a requirement of international law - Erdogan said.

He emphasized that the annexation of Crimea has further deepened the suffering of the Crimean Tatars, who survived deportation 80 years ago.

Erdogan pointed out that Crimean Tatars have the right to a safe and peaceful life in their homeland.

We sincerely hope that the war will end in a just and lasting peace based on the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. Finally, I hope that our work within the platform will contribute to international efforts to achieve peace in Crimea, Ukraine and our region - Turkish President emphasized.

