NATO Secretary General: no repeats of Minsk agreements, Ukraine must start negotiations from a position of strength

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has emphasized that future negotiations to end the war in Ukraine should be conducted from a position of strength, not according to the Minsk agreements. He said this during a press conference on Wednesday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We are coordinating with President Trump's team at all levels, and we have had very positive conversations this week. A lot of senior American officials are visiting Europe, here at NATO, but also, of course, in Munich, for the security conference - Rütte said.

According to him, the EU and the US should equalize the amount of aid to Ukraine, but more needs to be done “to change the trajectory of the conflict.

The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the stronger it will be at the negotiating table. Then there will be a better chance of reaching favorable agreements to establish a lasting peace... We need Ukraine to start the negotiations from a position of strength. We must collectively ensure a result that will be sustainable. So no repeats of what we had with the Minsk agreements - NATO Secretary General emphasized.

