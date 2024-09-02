NATO reacts to Poland's statement on the need to shoot down missiles over Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
A NATO spokesperson said that every country has the right to defend its airspace, but the actions of one state will affect the entire Alliance. This is a response to the statement of the Polish Foreign Minister about the downing of Russian missiles over Ukraine.
Details
In response to the Polish Foreign Minister's statement about the downing of Russian missiles over Ukraine, the Alliance spokesman warned of possible consequences for all NATO countries.
NATO has a responsibility to prevent further escalation of Russia's war. NATO is not a party to the conflict and will not become part of the conflict
He acknowledged the right of each member to defend its airspace, but warned that actions by individual states in support of Ukraine “could also affect NATO as a whole.
That is why the Allies must continue close consultations
Context
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski says that Poland and other countries bordering Ukraine are “obliged” to shoot down Russian missiles before they enter their airspace.
Recall
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed with EU defense ministers the creation of a “security belt” over the western regions and increased investment in Ukraine's defense industry.