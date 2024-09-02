ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 128127 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 210115 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 159545 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156475 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144470 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 204646 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112573 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 192611 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105176 views

NATO reacts to Poland's statement on the need to shoot down missiles over Ukraine

NATO reacts to Poland's statement on the need to shoot down missiles over Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19369 views

A NATO spokesperson said that every country has the right to defend its airspace, but the actions of one state will affect the entire Alliance. This is a response to the statement of the Polish Foreign Minister about the downing of Russian missiles over Ukraine.

Each NATO member has the right to protect its own airspace, but the decisions of one country will have consequences for the whole country. This was stated  by a representative of the Alliance in a commentary to the agency Europa Press, reports UNN

Details

In response to the Polish Foreign Minister's statement about the downing of Russian missiles over Ukraine, the Alliance spokesman warned of possible consequences for all NATO countries. 

NATO has a responsibility to prevent further escalation of Russia's war. NATO is not a party to the conflict and will not become part of the conflict

- the agency's source said. 

He acknowledged the right of each member to defend its airspace, but warned that actions by individual states in support of Ukraine “could also affect NATO as a whole.

That is why the Allies must continue close consultations

- NATO representative is convinced. 

Context 

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski says that Poland and other countries bordering Ukraine are “obliged” to shoot down Russian missiles before they enter their airspace.

Recall

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed with EU defense ministers the creation of a “security belt” over the western regions and increased investment in Ukraine's defense industry.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

