NATO reacts to Poland's statement on the need to shoot down missiles over Ukraine

Each NATO member has the right to protect its own airspace, but the decisions of one country will have consequences for the whole country. This was stated by a representative of the Alliance in a commentary to the agency Europa Press, reports UNN.

Details

In response to the Polish Foreign Minister's statement about the downing of Russian missiles over Ukraine, the Alliance spokesman warned of possible consequences for all NATO countries.

NATO has a responsibility to prevent further escalation of Russia's war. NATO is not a party to the conflict and will not become part of the conflict - the agency's source said.

He acknowledged the right of each member to defend its airspace, but warned that actions by individual states in support of Ukraine “could also affect NATO as a whole.

That is why the Allies must continue close consultations - NATO representative is convinced.

Context

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski says that Poland and other countries bordering Ukraine are “obliged” to shoot down Russian missiles before they enter their airspace.

Recall

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed with EU defense ministers the creation of a “security belt” over the western regions and increased investment in Ukraine's defense industry.