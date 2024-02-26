NATO approves Ukraine's application to join the Federated Mission Networking initiative

The North Atlantic Council of NATO has approved Ukraine's application to join the Federated Mission Networking (FMN) as an affiliate member. The application was approved back on February 23, 2024, but it became known only today. The Ukrainian defense ministry thanked for the approval of their application for accession and explained the importance of this union for Ukraine, UNN reports.

We are grateful to our partners for this important signal of support. Ukraine's accession to the FMN is another proof of our readiness to contribute to Euro-Atlantic security and share our experience with partners. Our teams have repeatedly proved the interoperability of our systems during the joint NATO CWIX exercise, and we are ready to deepen our work in this area. - Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, thanked the partners.

Details

According to the Ukrainian defense ministry, FMN member states implement common standards, protocols, and procedures for interoperability. Therefore, it was only natural for Ukraine to join this community.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense submitted a Letter of Intent to join the FMN in November 2022. Since the submission of the Letter of Intent, Ukraine has been an Observer to the FMN. From now on, with the status of an affiliate member, Ukraine will participate in the decision-making process and contribute to the development of interoperability requirements between partner countries.

Hungarian parliament votes in favor of Sweden's accession to NATO, it is unclear whether acting President Laszlo Kever will sign the document

For reference

The FMN is a key multinational initiative of NATO member and partner nations on interoperability of communications and information systems in multinational operations, including NATO-led operations. The community already has 38 members and aims to facilitate more effective information sharing and combat management during operations.