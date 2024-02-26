NATO approves Ukraine's application to join the Federated Mission Networking initiative

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37572 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 143839 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 87078 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 314201 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 260637 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 199940 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236314 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252780 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158907 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372410 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 101779 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 126459 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 94305 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 87432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 71123 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 72552 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 143840 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 314202 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 226059 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 260637 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 25408 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33005 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32641 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 88424 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 95273 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

NATO approves Ukraine's application to join the Federated Mission Networking initiative

Kyiv • UNN

 31303 views

The North Atlantic Council has approved Ukraine's application to join the Federated Mission Networking as an affiliate member, which will allow Ukraine to participate in decision-making and facilitate interoperability between partner countries.

NATO approves Ukraine's application to join the Federated Mission Networking initiative

The North Atlantic Council of NATO has approved Ukraine's application to join the Federated Mission Networking (FMN) as an affiliate member. The application was approved back on February 23, 2024, but it became known only today. The Ukrainian defense ministry thanked for the approval of their application for accession and explained the importance of this union for Ukraine, UNN reports.

We are grateful to our partners for this important signal of support. Ukraine's accession to the FMN is another proof of our readiness to contribute to Euro-Atlantic security and share our experience with partners. Our teams have repeatedly proved the interoperability of our systems during the joint NATO CWIX exercise, and we are ready to deepen our work in this area. 

- Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, thanked the partners.

Details

According to the Ukrainian defense ministry, FMN member states implement common standards, protocols, and procedures for interoperability. Therefore, it was only natural for Ukraine to join this community.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense submitted a Letter of Intent to join the FMN in November 2022. Since the submission of the Letter of Intent, Ukraine has been an Observer to the FMN. From now on, with the status of an affiliate member, Ukraine will participate in the decision-making process and contribute to the development of interoperability requirements between partner countries.

Hungarian parliament votes in favor of Sweden's accession to NATO, it is unclear whether acting President Laszlo Kever will sign the document26.02.24, 18:31 • 27868 views

For reference

The FMN is a key multinational initiative of NATO member and partner nations on interoperability of communications and information systems in multinational operations, including NATO-led operations. The community already has 38 members and aims to facilitate more effective information sharing and combat management during operations.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
