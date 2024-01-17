National Police may open proceedings over wiretapping of Bihus.Info team

The National Police of Ukraine may open criminal proceedings regarding wiretapping and video recording of representatives of the Bihus.Info journalistic project. This was reported by Radio Liberty, citing sources in law enforcement agencies, UNN reported.

Details

It is noted that Police investigators are in contact with lawyers from the Bihus.Info investigative journalism project.

Police investigators... are waiting for a statement, then criminal proceedings will be opened. In this case, the investigators must have a written statement from the victims, because the article belongs to the category of private prosecution. And, by the way, there may be more than one proceeding - police told reporters.

Addendum

The Security Service of Ukraine has already stated that it is investigating the circumstances of the illegal wiretapping and video recording of representatives of the Bihus.Info journalistic project.

The agency also added that criminal proceedings have been opened over this fact under Article 359 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal acquisition, sale or use of special

Context

The Narodna Pravda YouTube channel spread a video of journalists of Bihus.Info allegedly using banned substances.

The founder of the project, Denys Bihus, responded to the video and assured that such actions would result in tough personnel changes, and that everyone who works with Bihus.Info would be tested for drug use.

He also said that members of the Bihus.Info team had been under surveillance for about a year: fragments of the wiretapping were edited from several episodes, months apart.