National Center of Surgery and Transplantation invites to Donor Saturday

The Shalimov National Research Center for Surgery and Transplantation in Kyiv will host a Donor Saturday on September 21, UNN reports , citing information published by the Center on its Facebook page.

Dear blood donors, we would like to inform you that next Saturday, September 21, 2024, starting at 9 a.m., the Center's Department of Transfusion and Extracorporeal Hemocorrection Methods will be accepting blood donors. All blood types are needed - the Center reported.

Who can become a blood donor:

Healthy people over the age of 18 and weighing 50 kg or more can donate blood in Ukraine (some centers accept blood from 55-60 kg). Ukrainians and foreigners with a permanent residence permit in Ukraine can donate blood.

A healthy person is someone who has no contraindications. If you have a chronic disease, are taking medication or are registered, you cannot donate temporarily or at all.



Contraindications to donation:

They are divided into temporary and absolute. The temporary ones include, in particular, vaccination with live vaccines, and the absolute ones include serious cardiovascular diseases (except for fully cured congenital pathologies), hepatitis C, and HIV.

Before becoming a donor, you should definitely read the Donor's Guide. You should also check the list of temporary contraindications to donation.

All advice and warnings from specialists should be strictly followed.