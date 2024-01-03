NACP reveals irregularities in the reporting of some parties and restores state funding for the party "Holos"

4 parliamentary parties are financed by the state, including the restoration of state funding for the Voice party has been restored. According to UNN, this was reported by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption based on the results of the first checks of party financial reports.

According to the NACP, after eliminating the violations, funding for the of the Voice party has been resumed. As a reminder, the party's funding was suspended due to the unconfirmed purchase of social research and media monitoring services for UAH 1.1 million UAH.

The NACP found that the party had eliminated the reasons for the suspension funding - the NACP noted.

The agency clarifies that currently four parliamentary parties receive state funding. However, in case of non-use of funds for the previous year, they are obliged to return the remaining funds to the state budget. According to this rule, the Servant of the returned UAH 48.9 million of unused funds in 2022.

The NACP found violations in the reporting of two non-parliamentary political political parties.

The report of the Narod party for the 4th quarter of 2020 does not reflect information on financial liabilities for almost UAH 30 thousand. And the report of the Patriotic Party of Ukraine for the 4th quarter of 2021 does not contain any information on property, income, expenses and financial liabilities of 14 local party organizations. organizations.

In August, the Verkhovna Rada reintroduced mandatory party reporting, canceling the deferral for political parties to submit quarterly reports on property, income, expenditures and financial granted in 2020 in connection with the spread of coronavirus. due to the spread of the coronavirus disease.

In September, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the a bill to restore reporting by political parties. On December 26, the law came into force. Parliamentary parties have to submit financial reports for 2020-2022 by March 26, 2024.