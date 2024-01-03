NACP reveals irregularities in the reporting of some parties and restores state funding for the party "Holos"

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 90129 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110551 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140227 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137721 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176281 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171636 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282858 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178212 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167211 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148835 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106746 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 86504 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 38702 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 60945 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 47360 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 90129 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282858 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250455 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235573 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260876 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 47360 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140227 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106742 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106735 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122838 views
NACP reveals irregularities in the reporting of some parties and restores state funding for the party "Holos"

NACP reveals irregularities in the reporting of some parties and restores state funding for the party "Holos"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28057 views

State funding of the Voice party was restored by the NACP after the violations found were eliminated. Currently, four parliamentary parties receive state funding.

4 parliamentary parties are financed by the state, including the restoration of state funding for the Voice party has been restored. According to UNN, this was reported by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption based on the results of the first checks of party financial reports.

Details

According to the NACP, after eliminating the violations, funding for the of the Voice party has been resumed. As a reminder, the party's funding was suspended due to the unconfirmed purchase of social research and media monitoring services for UAH 1.1 million UAH.

The NACP found that the party had eliminated the reasons for the suspension funding

- the NACP noted.

The agency clarifies that currently four parliamentary parties receive state funding. However, in case of non-use of funds for the previous year, they are obliged to return the remaining funds to the state budget. According to this rule, the Servant of the returned UAH 48.9 million of unused funds in 2022.

Optional

The NACP found violations in the reporting of two non-parliamentary political political parties.

The report of the Narod party for the 4th quarter of 2020 does not reflect information on financial liabilities for almost UAH 30 thousand. And the report of the Patriotic Party of Ukraine for the 4th quarter of 2021 does not contain any information on property, income, expenses and financial liabilities of 14 local party organizations. organizations.

Recall

In August, the Verkhovna Rada reintroduced mandatory party reporting, canceling the deferral for political parties to submit quarterly reports on property, income, expenditures and financial granted in 2020 in connection with the spread of coronavirus. due to the spread of the coronavirus disease.

In September, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the a bill to restore reporting by political parties. On December 26, the law came into force. Parliamentary parties have to submit financial reports for 2020-2022 by March 26, 2024.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

