NACP and Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance sign Memorandum of Cooperation and Information Exchange

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) and the Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance (DCAF) have officially signed a Memorandum of Cooperation and Information Exchange.

The development of the anti-corruption sector in Ukraine includes the formation of virtuous behavior among the population and work with regulatory acts. We are ready to disseminate our experience and use it in the security and defense sector - said Deputy Head of the NACP Yaroslav Lyubchenko.

The cooperation will focus on several key areas:

- Conducting consultations, joint research and analysis of the implementation of anti-corruption legislation and promoting the development of integrity;

- organizing joint activities to improve the level of integrity;

- exchange of professional, informational and educational materials, documents and transfer of best practices;

- strengthening the NACP's institutional capacity through training and expert support to improve legislation.

