NACP and Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance sign Memorandum of Cooperation and Information Exchange

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37538 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 143643 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 86980 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 313971 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 260493 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 199900 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236284 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252776 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158904 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372410 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 101779 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 126459 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 94305 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 87432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 71123 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 72408 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 143643 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 313971 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 225988 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 260493 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 25383 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 32983 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32620 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 88326 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 95169 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

NACP and Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance sign Memorandum of Cooperation and Information Exchange

Kyiv • UNN

 • 41224 views

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption of Ukraine and the Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance signed a Memorandum of Cooperation and Information Exchange.

NACP and Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance sign Memorandum of Cooperation and Information Exchange

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption and the Geneva Center for Security Sector Governance signed a Memorandum of Cooperation and Information Exchange. This was reported by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, UNN reports.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) and the Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance (DCAF) have officially signed a Memorandum of Cooperation and Information Exchange.

The development of the anti-corruption sector in Ukraine includes the formation of virtuous behavior among the population and work with regulatory acts. We are ready to disseminate our experience and use it in the security and defense sector

- said Deputy Head of the NACP Yaroslav Lyubchenko.

The cooperation will focus on several key areas:

- Conducting consultations, joint research and analysis of the implementation of anti-corruption legislation and promoting the development of integrity;

- organizing joint activities to improve the level of integrity;

- exchange of professional, informational and educational materials, documents and transfer of best practices;

- strengthening the NACP's institutional capacity through training and expert support to improve legislation.

Ukraine elects new head of the NACP25.02.24, 21:10 • 35402 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsBusiness News
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87