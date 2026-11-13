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NABU's empty information campaigns damage Ukraine's reputation, which Putin exploits — Haidai

Kyiv • UNN

 • 882 views

NABU's empty information campaigns damage Ukraine's reputation, which Putin exploits, — Haidai.

NABU's empty information campaigns damage Ukraine's reputation, which Putin exploits — Haidai

"Lately, I often hear criticism directed at experts who point out that anti-corruption investigations must not be turned into political PR. That these "crime thrillers" featuring NABU revelations are already directly harming national interests, undermining Ukraine’s negotiating positions, and discrediting not individual officials but the entire country. But that is, in fact, the case," political expert Valentyn Haidai wrote on his Facebook page — "These are not merely warnings from experts anymore — this is an established fact."

"Today, during talks with U.S. President’s special representatives Witkoff and Kushner, the Kremlin’s old man is telling them jokes about NABU and the "nightstand." And, smiling, he hints that it is impossible to deal with Ukraine and that our position should not be taken into account because everyone here is a "swindler." 

How else can one interpret these NABU "videos" if not as an act of information sabotage?

No one is saying that corruption should not be fought or that it should be concealed from society. You will not find a single sane person who would claim that. But it is probably already obvious to everyone that the endless "campaigning" and the information circus into which NABU turns literally every case must come to an end.

There are specific and clearly defined procedural norms and rules for handling such cases. There are mechanisms for informing the public that will not turn such information into "shock content" and help the enemy discredit our country. They must be observed. Otherwise, what is supposed to heal us will simply kill us," the expert is convinced.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Russian propaganda
Valentyn Hladkykh
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine