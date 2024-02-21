NABU investigates more than 60 cases of abuse in defense sector - Kryvonos

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine are currently investigating more than 60 proceedings on abuses in the defense sector. This was announced during a briefing by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, a UNN correspondent reports.

"Currently, NABU detectives are investigating more than 60 proceedings related to various abuses in the defense sector. Of these, we have identified the highest priority ones related to the procurement of weapons, armored vehicles, food, and clothing in 2022-2023. We are actively conducting pre-trial investigations," said Kryvonos.

He emphasized that the most important task of the NABU and the SAPO is "high-quality documentation of criminal activity and collection of sufficient, indisputable evidence to send the case to court and ensure that the perpetrators are convicted.

"That is why we are paying extremely important attention to this. We are carrying out a number of investigative actions. Sending requests for international legal assistance. Joint investigative actions with law enforcement agencies of other countries. And also conducting a number of examinations to determine the amount of damage caused by a particular scheme," added Kryvonos.

Recall

In 2023, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office managed to return UAH 4.7 billion to the state budget, which is 1.5 times more than in 2022.