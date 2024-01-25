ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
NABU and SAPO leadership discuss abolition of Lozovyi's amendments with British Ambassador to Ukraine

NABU and SAPO leadership discuss abolition of Lozovyi's amendments with British Ambassador to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24970 views

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) discussed cooperation and legislative changes with British Ambassador Martin Harris. They also discussed the establishment of an independent expert institution under the NABU.

The head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine discussed cooperation with British Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris. This was reported by the SAPO, according to UNN.

Details

The agency said that on January 25, 2024, the head of the SAPO, Oleksandr Klymenko, and the director of the NABU, Semen Kryvonos, held a working meeting with the British Ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Harris.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of cooperation and interaction, as well as challenges facing the SAPO and the NABU.

...In particular, they discussed the need for changes to the legislation, including the cancellation of the "Lozovoy amendments", improvement of the institution of agreements, creation of an independent expert institution at NABU, etc.

- the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office summarized.

A requirement on the way to the EU: Rada approves expansion of NABU staff08.12.23, 13:11 • 30115 views

Addendum

The head of the SAPO, Oleksandr Klymenko, thanked the UK for its support of Ukraine and spoke about further steps to build an independent anti-corruption prosecutor's office.

We highly appreciate the cooperation and assistance, and look forward to further active cooperation in order to achieve the declared goals

- emphasized Oleksandr Klymenko.

In response, the British Ambassador assured of further support for the anti-corruption agencies. He also noted that the activities of anti-corruption bodies are critical both during the war and in the period of post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

Recall

On January 1 , 2024, the law on SAPO independence adopted by the Verkhovna Rada comes into force, but only with "very partial"cancellation of some provisions of the Lozovyi amendments

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

