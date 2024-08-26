Mykolaiv region: three wounded due to Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
Three people were wounded in a massive Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv region. RMA Chairman Vitaliy Kim called for charging devices and remembering the location of indestructibility points.
In Mykolaiv region, three people were wounded in the Russian attack, RMA head Vitaliy Kim said, reports UNN.
As of now, 3 wounded as a result of massive rocket fire. Everything is under control. Charge your devices just in case. No one has forgotten where the invincibility points are?
Man rescued from the rubble of a house in Dnipropetrovs'k region26.08.24, 10:20 • 19573 views