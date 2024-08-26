Mykolaiv region: three wounded due to Russian attack

In Mykolaiv region, three people were wounded in the Russian attack, RMA head Vitaliy Kim said, reports UNN.

As of now, 3 wounded as a result of massive rocket fire. Everything is under control. Charge your devices just in case. No one has forgotten where the invincibility points are? - Kim wrote on Telegram.

Man rescued from the rubble of a house in Dnipropetrovs'k region