Man rescued from the rubble of a house in Dnipropetrovs'k region
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers pulled a man from the rubble of a country house in Dniprovsky district. About 10 houses were damaged, 2 were destroyed, and 1 person died. The fire has been extinguished.
A man was pulled out from under the rubble of a country house in Dniprovsky district of Dnipropetrovs'k region , said RMA head Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .
A man has been rescued from the rubble of a country house in Dniprovskyi district. He is being provided with the necessary medical care
According to preliminary data, a dozen houses were damaged there. 2 are destroyed. An outbuilding was damaged. Rescuers extinguished the fire.
Addendum
One person in the cooperative, as previously reported, was killed.