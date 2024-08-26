Man rescued from the rubble of a house in Dnipropetrovs'k region

A man was pulled out from under the rubble of a country house in Dniprovsky district of Dnipropetrovs'k region , said RMA head Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

A man has been rescued from the rubble of a country house in Dniprovskyi district. He is being provided with the necessary medical care - wrote Lysak

According to preliminary data, a dozen houses were damaged there. 2 are destroyed. An outbuilding was damaged. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

Addendum

One person in the cooperative, as previously reported, was killed.