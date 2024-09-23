Mykolaiv region suffered enemy attacks with drones and artillery, there are damages

In the Mykolaiv region, the Kutsurubska community suffered numerous hostile attacks by FPV drones yesterday, which damaged houses and a car. The enemy also shelled the waters of the Ochakivska community. This was reported on Monday by the head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kim, yesterday, September 22, at 08:25, 10:43, 11:00, 11:43, 15:50, 17:18, 19:03 and 19:21, the enemy attacked Kutsurubska community with FPV drones. "As a result, two private houses were damaged in Solonchaky village and a car in Dmytrivka village. Also, in the community, in an open area, there was a dry grass fire, which was promptly extinguished by firefighters. There were no casualties," said the RMA head.

In addition, yesterday, on September 22, at 13:20, he said, the water area of the Ochakiv community was under enemy artillery fire. There were no casualties.

