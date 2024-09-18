Mykolaiv: mayor says there is no danger due to explosions that residents can hear

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said that the sounds of explosions that residents can hear do not pose a threat, UNN reports.

"Friends, the sounds of explosions you may hear are not dangerous!" - Senkevich wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

