Mykolaiv: mayor says there is no danger due to explosions that residents can hear

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108641 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112687 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 182651 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145640 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147920 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140788 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189998 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112230 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179718 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104857 views

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 49415 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 37514 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 66410 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 38111 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 33975 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 182651 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189998 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179718 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206903 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195568 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146046 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145610 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150022 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141174 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157811 views
Mykolaiv: mayor says there is no danger due to explosions that residents can hear

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12468 views

Oleksandr Sienkevych, the mayor of Mykolaiv, said on Telegram that the sounds of explosions that residents can hear do not pose a threat. He urged citizens to remain calm.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said that the sounds of explosions that residents can hear do not pose a threat, UNN reports.

Details

"Friends, the sounds of explosions you may hear are not dangerous!" - Senkevich wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

Air Force: Russia attacked with 52 drones and three missiles at night, 46 UAVs shot down, missiles did not reach their targets18.09.24, 09:54 • 18192 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
mykolaivMykolaiv

