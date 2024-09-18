Mykolaiv: mayor says there is no danger due to explosions that residents can hear
Kyiv • UNN
Oleksandr Sienkevych, the mayor of Mykolaiv, said on Telegram that the sounds of explosions that residents can hear do not pose a threat. He urged citizens to remain calm.
Details
"Friends, the sounds of explosions you may hear are not dangerous!" - Senkevich wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.
