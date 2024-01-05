Mustang that overcomes severe frosts: what is the peculiarity of the Finnish Arctic diesel at WOG

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 89664 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110522 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140182 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137693 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176274 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171631 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282836 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178211 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167210 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148835 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106713 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 86290 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 38435 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 60701 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 46951 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 89535 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282829 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250430 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235546 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260851 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 46958 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140173 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106728 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106722 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122826 views
Mustang that overcomes severe frosts: what is the peculiarity of the Finnish Arctic diesel at WOG

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22036 views

Mustang Arctic diesel fuel at WOG filling stations can withstand temperatures down to -40°C, ensuring reliable starting and driving in extreme cold.

At WOG filling stations, you can refuel your car with the Finnish Arctic Mustang diesel fuel. It can withstand frosts down to -40◦С. UNN decided to learn more about this diesel.

Details

"The reliability and frost resistance of this diesel has been tested in the polar winter. Finnish specialists working at oil refineries are masters at producing frost-resistant diesel. Therefore, drivers who fill their cars with Arctic Mustang diesel can be sure that even in the most severe frosts their car will start and drive," WOG says.

Arctic Mustang diesel is completely safe for cars. The product meets the requirements of the European standard EN 590 and the requirements of the state standard DSTU 7688 and technical regulations.

Each batch of Arctic diesel undergoes a multi-level quality control process before it arrives at the filling station to ensure that it meets the standards and declared parameters.

"All petroleum products undergo multi-level quality control. Sampling and testing of fuel is carried out at all stages of supply, from the tank farm to the filling station. These tests are confirmed by a quality passport and a declaration of fuel compliance with the requirements of DSTU and technical regulations, which are available at each filling station in the consumer corner.

Mustang Arctic fuel differs from winter diesel in that it has a lower filterability limit temperature, which is required to be no higher than -30°C. The Arctic Mustang diesel can withstand frosts down to -40°C. The Arctic diesel also has a mandatory standardized cloud point. This makes it possible to use such diesel fuel at lower ambient temperatures, i.e. it does not form a precipitate of paraffin waxes and retains its ability to pass through the fuel system of cars," WOG experts explain.

Image

Now it's a steady sub-zero temperature outside, so at the very least, the car should be filled with winter diesel that can withstand such a temperature. By the way, it is also available at WOG filling stations. But if you want to be more confident that your iron horse will start without any problems after a frosty night, pay attention to Arctic Diesel.

"Arctic gives you more reliability and confidence because it can withstand temperatures down to -40°C. If you plan to go to your relatives, for example, and realize that the temperature in that area can be quite low, it is better to protect yourself and fill your car with Arctic Mustang diesel," WOG says.

What if it gets warmer? The car will run on Arctic fuel without any negative consequences even if the temperature changes from minus to plus.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News

