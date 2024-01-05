Mustang that overcomes severe frosts: what is the peculiarity of the Finnish Arctic diesel at WOG

At WOG filling stations, you can refuel your car with the Finnish Arctic Mustang diesel fuel. It can withstand frosts down to -40◦С. UNN decided to learn more about this diesel.

Details

"The reliability and frost resistance of this diesel has been tested in the polar winter. Finnish specialists working at oil refineries are masters at producing frost-resistant diesel. Therefore, drivers who fill their cars with Arctic Mustang diesel can be sure that even in the most severe frosts their car will start and drive," WOG says.

Arctic Mustang diesel is completely safe for cars. The product meets the requirements of the European standard EN 590 and the requirements of the state standard DSTU 7688 and technical regulations.

Each batch of Arctic diesel undergoes a multi-level quality control process before it arrives at the filling station to ensure that it meets the standards and declared parameters.

"All petroleum products undergo multi-level quality control. Sampling and testing of fuel is carried out at all stages of supply, from the tank farm to the filling station. These tests are confirmed by a quality passport and a declaration of fuel compliance with the requirements of DSTU and technical regulations, which are available at each filling station in the consumer corner.

Mustang Arctic fuel differs from winter diesel in that it has a lower filterability limit temperature, which is required to be no higher than -30°C. The Arctic Mustang diesel can withstand frosts down to -40°C. The Arctic diesel also has a mandatory standardized cloud point. This makes it possible to use such diesel fuel at lower ambient temperatures, i.e. it does not form a precipitate of paraffin waxes and retains its ability to pass through the fuel system of cars," WOG experts explain.

Now it's a steady sub-zero temperature outside, so at the very least, the car should be filled with winter diesel that can withstand such a temperature. By the way, it is also available at WOG filling stations. But if you want to be more confident that your iron horse will start without any problems after a frosty night, pay attention to Arctic Diesel.

"Arctic gives you more reliability and confidence because it can withstand temperatures down to -40°C. If you plan to go to your relatives, for example, and realize that the temperature in that area can be quite low, it is better to protect yourself and fill your car with Arctic Mustang diesel," WOG says.

What if it gets warmer? The car will run on Arctic fuel without any negative consequences even if the temperature changes from minus to plus.