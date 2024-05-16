Musk fired nearly the entire Tesla Supercharger team after an altercation with a top executive - Reuters

Billionaire Ilon Musk fired almost the entire Tesla Supercharger car charging team after a presentation and a dispute with a top executive, citing sources reported Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to employees, after cutting the division's workforce by 15-20%, Musk held a sit-down with executive Rebecca Tinucci and was unhappy with her presentation, wanting more layoffs. "When she refused, saying deeper cuts would undermine the foundations of the charging business, he retaliated by firing her and her entire 500-person team," the publication writes.

Since then, the company, according to reports, has slowly started to rehire some members of the Supercharger team.

Supplement

The layoffs of the charging team mark the latest drama in a tumultuous year for Tesla, amid Musk shutting down or postponing several major projects designed to spur the rapid growth in electric car sales that investors had expected. Instead, Musk now says Tesla will shift its focus to unmanned vehicles, a highly competitive and riskier business that, the publication notes, could take years to develop.