Musk fired nearly the entire Tesla Supercharger team after an altercation with a top executive - Reuters

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76127 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106086 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149007 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153154 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249700 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173958 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165227 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148298 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225543 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 31782 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41041 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35134 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59457 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53523 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249700 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225543 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211698 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237454 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224289 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 76103 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53510 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59445 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112771 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113674 views
Musk fired nearly the entire Tesla Supercharger team after an altercation with a top executive - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31820 views

Billionaire Elon Musk fired nearly the entire 500-person Tesla Supercharger team after a dispute with its chief executive over further layoffs, but has since begun gradually hiring new employees.

Billionaire Ilon Musk fired almost the entire Tesla Supercharger car charging team after a presentation and a dispute with a top executive, citing sources reported Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to employees, after cutting the division's workforce by 15-20%, Musk held a sit-down with executive Rebecca Tinucci and was unhappy with her presentation, wanting more layoffs. "When she refused, saying deeper cuts would undermine the foundations of the charging business, he retaliated by firing her and her entire 500-person team," the publication writes.

Since then, the company, according to reports, has slowly started to rehire some members of the Supercharger team.

Supplement

The layoffs of the charging team mark the latest drama in a tumultuous year for Tesla, amid Musk shutting down or postponing several major projects designed to spur the rapid growth in electric car sales that investors had expected. Instead, Musk now says Tesla will shift its focus to unmanned vehicles, a highly competitive and riskier business that, the publication notes, could take years to develop.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies

