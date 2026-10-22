Musk could become another $110 billion richer thanks to a merger between Tesla and SpaceX – Bloomberg

A possible merger between Tesla and SpaceX could increase the wealth of American billionaire Elon Musk by more than $110 billion. The merger would allow the entrepreneur to receive Tesla shares ahead of schedule, which under the current terms will become his property only in 2028. Bloomberg reported this, citing its own calculations, writes UNN.

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Musk confirmed that both companies had established special committees to examine a possible merger. According to him, closer cooperation between Tesla and SpaceX could bring significant benefits.

The billionaire could receive the greatest financial benefit from Tesla's 2018 compensation package. It involves approximately 286 million shares, valued at more than $110 billion. Bloomberg does not currently include them in Musk's wealth because he has not yet received full rights to these securities.

The merger could bring Musk additional billions

If the deal results in a change of control over Tesla, Musk will be able to receive the rights to the shares ahead of schedule. In addition, certain merger terms could allow him to sell them before the established deadline.

Elon Musk has become the world's first dollar trillionaire

Another potential source of profit will be Musk's 2025 compensation package, the maximum value of which could approach $1 trillion. Depending on the structure of the deal, the billionaire could receive part of the compensation without meeting certain Tesla operating targets.

According to Bloomberg's calculations, if Tesla is valued at $2 trillion during the merger, Musk could potentially receive the right to additional shares with a net value of more than $6 billion.

At the same time, the final financial consequences will depend on the terms of the companies' merger. Tesla and SpaceX are currently only examining the possibility of a merger, and no decision to proceed with the deal has yet been made.

Musk said that a merger between Tesla and SpaceX was under consideration