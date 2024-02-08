Murder of deputy mayor in Nikopol: Zhuravlev killed in car - source

Unidentified persons shot at the car of the deputy mayor in Nikopol. According to UNN journalist, the person in question is Vitaliy Zhuravlev, who was the deputy head of the Nikopol City Council.

Details

Interlocutor of UNN said that it was Vitaliy Zhuravlev.

For example, the Dnipro Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that, according to the investigation, on February 8, 2024, on a street in the city of Nikopol, unidentified persons shot with unidentified firearms at a car carrying the deputy mayor. The man died on the spot as a result of the shooting.

Addendum

Zhuravlev has served as deputy mayor since 2021. He was a member of the All-Ukrainian Union "Batkivshchyna" political party and the head of the Public Union "Nikopoltsi".