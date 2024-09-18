Murder of a man at a gas station: a measure of restraint will be chosen for the suspect in the near future

The suspect, who killed a pensioner at a gas station in Kyiv on September 18, will soon be chosen a measure of restraint. Law enforcement officers found a shotgun, a package with a white powdery substance, probably a narcotic, as well as a grenade and ammunition of various calibers at the suspect's place of residence and in his garage. This was told by Anna Strashok, Deputy Head of the Communications Department of the Kyiv National Police, during a telethon, UNN reports.

"We received the information about the shooting around 7 am. The employees of the gas station called us with a report of a shooting. Police units, an investigative team, and criminal police officers immediately arrived at the scene. We found the body of a man with a fatal gunshot wound to the head. The deceased was a local resident of 65 years old, a pensioner. He stopped at a gas station for a few minutes and, when he was returning to his car, an unknown person came up to him and made a targeted shot with a rifle to his head. After the attack, he took the man's personal belongings, took the keys to his Honda Accord, got into the car and drove away. A special operation was immediately launched in the capital, and in less than 30 minutes, law enforcement officers detained the murder suspect near the crime scene in a garage cooperative. The car was also found there," said Strashok.

She said that the detainee was a 41-year-old local resident, unemployed, and engaged in car repair.

"He is currently detained in the premises of the Sviatoshyno Police Department, and priority investigative actions are underway. The man does not provide any motives. In general, he is behaving rather inadequately. He was examined in a medical facility. It is too early to say whether he is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as we are waiting for the results. I can also add that in the detainee's car we found a gun, probably the instrument of the crime, which we seized and sent for examination. We also found a package with a white powdery substance, probably a narcotic, but we are also waiting for the results of the examination. We also seized a grenade and ammunition of various calibers," added Strashok.

According to her, the investigation is considering two versions - a premeditated murder committed for mercenary reasons, or a premeditated murder committed on the basis of a sudden conflict.

"The man has already been served a notice of suspicion. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under a number of articles - premeditated murder committed for mercenary motives; illegal seizure of a vehicle; robbery; illegal handling of weapons and ammunition, as well as illegal possession of drugs. In the near future, the suspect will be chosen a measure of restraint, given the gravity of the crime, investigators are in favor of detention. The sanction of the most severe punishment provides for life imprisonment," Strashok summarized.

