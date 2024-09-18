Murder of a man at a gas station: a measure of restraint will be chosen for the suspect in the near future

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 49265 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 37357 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 66241 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 37931 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 33783 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 182606 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189977 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179702 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206885 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195556 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146043 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145607 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150017 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141168 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157805 views
Murder of a man at a gas station: a measure of restraint will be chosen for the suspect in the near future

Murder of a man at a gas station: a measure of restraint will be chosen for the suspect in the near future

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15253 views

A 65-year-old pensioner was shot dead at a Kyiv gas station. The suspect was detained, weapons, drugs and ammunition were seized from him. The police are considering the possibility of a premeditated murder for mercenary reasons or due to a sudden conflict.

The suspect, who killed a pensioner at a gas station in Kyiv on September 18, will soon be chosen a measure of restraint. Law enforcement officers found a shotgun, a package with a white powdery substance, probably a narcotic, as well as a grenade and ammunition of various calibers at the suspect's place of residence and in his garage. This was told by Anna Strashok, Deputy Head of the Communications Department of the Kyiv National Police, during a telethon, UNN reports.

"We received the information about the shooting around 7 am. The employees of the gas station called us with a report of a shooting. Police units, an investigative team, and criminal police officers immediately arrived at the scene. We found the body of a man with a fatal gunshot wound to the head. The deceased was a local resident of 65 years old, a pensioner. He stopped at a gas station for a few minutes and, when he was returning to his car, an unknown person came up to him and made a targeted shot with a rifle to his head. After the attack, he took the man's personal belongings, took the keys to his Honda Accord, got into the car and drove away. A special operation was immediately launched in the capital, and in less than 30 minutes, law enforcement officers detained the murder suspect near the crime scene in a garage cooperative. The car was also found there," said Strashok.

She said that the detainee was a 41-year-old local resident, unemployed, and engaged in car repair.

"He is currently detained in the premises of the Sviatoshyno Police Department, and priority investigative actions are underway. The man does not provide any motives. In general, he is behaving rather inadequately. He was examined in a medical facility. It is too early to say whether he is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as we are waiting for the results. I can also add that in the detainee's car we found a gun, probably the instrument of the crime, which we seized and sent for examination. We also found a package with a white powdery substance, probably a narcotic, but we are also waiting for the results of the examination. We also seized a grenade and ammunition of various calibers," added Strashok.

According to her, the investigation is considering two versions - a premeditated murder committed for mercenary reasons, or a premeditated murder committed on the basis of a sudden conflict.

"The man has already been served a notice of suspicion. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under a number of articles - premeditated murder committed for mercenary motives; illegal seizure of a vehicle; robbery; illegal handling of weapons and ammunition, as well as illegal possession of drugs. In the near future, the suspect will be chosen a measure of restraint, given the gravity of the crime, investigators are in favor of detention. The sanction of the most severe punishment provides for life imprisonment," Strashok summarized.

On the morning of September 18, at a gas station in the capital, an attacker shot a man and fled the scene. The victim died of a gunshot wound. Law enforcement officers have already detained a suspect in the murder.

Law enforcers are establishing the motives of the man detained in connection with the murder of a man at a gas station in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

