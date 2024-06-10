Multinational tactical exercise "Three Swords – 2024": the General Staff showed photos and told about the main tasks

The multinational tactical exercise "Three Swords – 2024" of the command of the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian brigade named after the Great Hetman Konstantin Ostrozhsky continues, Reports UNN with reference to the General Staff.

According to the General Staff, the main task is to develop skills in joint planning and conducting peacekeeping operations and improve the operational compatibility of international forces. In particular, according to the training scenario, after receiving an operational order, the battalions gradually began operational planning.

The commander of the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian brigade named after the Great Hetman Konstantin Ostrozhsky, Colonel Piotr Lisowski, in his speech noted the fact that joint exercises improve operational compatibility and increase the brigade's capabilities to support multinational deterrence and defense efforts.