"Complete nonsense": The Committee on National Security of the Council criticized Hetmantsev's idea to play armor against mobilization in a lottery

Members of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence criticized the idea of the head of the parliamentary tax committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, to draw a lottery for mobilization reservations. The MPs consider it nonsense, UNN writes.

In a comment to journalists, Hetmantsev said that it would be fair if the mobilization reservation was drawn in a lottery. Despite the video, Hetmantsev tried to justify that he did not say this and accused the media of lying.

For me, this is complete nonsense. I don't understand why Danylo (Hetmantsev - ed.) is proposing this. He probably has some thoughts on this issue. But I will not support it. And I think the committee will not support it either (if it is considered) - Kasai said.

The deputy is convinced that the Ukrainian military will also have a negative attitude to the idea of raffling off armor in a lottery.

And I am sure that if this becomes a draft law, we will not consider it - Kasai added.

Head of the Subcommittee on State Security, Defense and Defense Innovations Fedir Venislavskyi noted that social justice in mobilization reservations is difficult to ensure and a lottery will not help.

The point is that ensuring social justice in the booking process is quite problematic, if not impossible. This is what I would emphasize. Of course, there can be no lottery in the booking process - he emphasized.

Earlier, Getmantsev said that he plans to include in his draft law on the "white business club" a provision allowing tax authorities to decide which entrepreneurs can book their employees, which raises concerns about corruption risks and discrimination against non-members.

Economists interviewed by UNN previously pointed out that the draft law is discriminatory - and violates the presumption of innocence by dividing businesses in Ukraine into "white" and "offenders" without a court decision. Its real purpose is not to reduce pressure on business, but to create a "nightmare" for those who are not included in the list of the chosen ones. In addition, giving tax officials the right to decide who can become an elected official has the risk that this will be used to extort money from entrepreneurs.

One can only imagine what will happen when the tax authorities also get the right to decide who has the right to book their employees and who does not. Especially after the new mobilization rules came into force.

This raises the question of whether Hetmantsev will thus create a "club of evaders" in the country, and at the same time add to the list of millionaires.

The Verkhovna Rada has supported in the first reading a draft law that proposes to create a "white business club" with simplified relations with tax authorities for taxpayers with a high level of voluntary compliance with tax laws. According to Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Rada's tax committee, the "white business club" will divide entrepreneurs into friends and foes - some will have preferences, while others will be subject to the law.