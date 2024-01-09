MP: There are comments to every second article of the draft law on mobilization

The government's draft law on mobilization needs significant revision. The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence has comments on every second article. This was reported by a member of the National Security Committee, MP Solomiya Bobrovska on Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

Details

According to Bobrovska, the goal is to put the draft law to a vote in the coming days, but this draft law needs to be significantly revised.

"All five days that the Committee has been meeting, and we are still meeting today, we have been discussing each article, and we have comments on every second one. They are either of a technical and legal nature or to the very content of these articles," Bobrovska said.

According to her, the draft law requires changes to the codes - that is, other draft laws.

"The Code of Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code contain a lot of unpleasant things, including increased fines and criminal liability. And it (the second draft law - ed.) will go exactly in conjunction with this government bill," the MP noted.

She also emphasized that the Voice faction and she personally would categorically oppose such increases, tightening the screws and allowing the police to detain a person for three hours to three days in order to find out personal data or whether the person is registered.

"Because we know how it happens, and we know these very frequent abductions of people from the streets, which are illegal. And unfortunately, the TCC employees are not responsible for this. Such things are unacceptable, and they do not work in Ukrainian society. Because Ukrainian society very often understands: a) either a carrot, b) or motivation, ideological in the first place. And not twisting, coercion, when there is a huge demand in society for trust and justice," the MP summarized.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy found corruption risks in the draft law on mobilization submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights also recommended that the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence finalize the government's draft law on mobilization.