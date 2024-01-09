MP: There are comments to every second article of the draft law on mobilization

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 89492 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110509 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140165 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137680 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176267 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171630 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282827 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178211 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167210 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148835 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106708 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 86262 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 38407 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 60670 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 46916 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 89492 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282827 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250428 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235545 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260848 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 46916 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140165 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106726 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106720 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122824 views
Actual
MP: There are comments to every second article of the draft law on mobilization

MP: There are comments to every second article of the draft law on mobilization

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34744 views

According to Bobrovska, the goal is to put the draft law to a vote in the coming days, but this draft law needs to be significantly revised.

The government's draft law on mobilization needs significant revision. The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence has comments on every second article. This was reported by a member of the National Security Committee, MP Solomiya Bobrovska on Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

Details

According to Bobrovska, the goal is to put the draft law to a vote in the coming days, but this draft law needs to be significantly revised.

"All five days that the Committee has been meeting, and we are still meeting today, we have been discussing each article, and we have comments on every second one. They are either of a technical and legal nature or to the very content of these articles," Bobrovska said.

According to her, the draft law requires changes to the codes - that is, other draft laws.

"The Code of Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code contain a lot of unpleasant things, including increased fines and criminal liability. And it (the second draft law - ed.) will go exactly in conjunction with this government bill," the MP noted.

She also emphasized that the Voice faction and she personally would categorically oppose such increases, tightening the screws and allowing the police to detain a person for three hours to three days in order to find out personal data or whether the person is registered.

"Because we know how it happens, and we know these very frequent abductions of people from the streets, which are illegal. And unfortunately, the TCC employees are not responsible for this. Such things are unacceptable, and they do not work in Ukrainian society. Because Ukrainian society very often understands: a) either a carrot, b) or motivation, ideological in the first place. And not twisting, coercion, when there is a huge demand in society for trust and justice," the MP summarized.

New draft law on mobilization: the Verkhovna Rada committee plans to make a decision on January 8-906.01.24, 19:44 • 53208 views

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy found corruption risks in the draft law on mobilization submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights also recommended that the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence finalize the government's draft law on mobilization.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

Contact us about advertising