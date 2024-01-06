New draft law on mobilization: the Verkhovna Rada committee plans to make a decision on January 8-9

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence is to make a decision on the scandalous updated draft law on mobilization next week. This was reported by Roman Kostenko, colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine, secretary of the parliamentary defense committee, UNN reports with reference to 1+1.

"We are going article by article. The draft law on mobilization has 73 pages of comparative table alone. Almost every provision has questions about its technical wording or how it relates to other laws. Now the hearings are underway. The committee will actually make a decision on the draft law next week. We are planning January 8-9," Kostenko said.

He said that today, on January 6, the Verkhovna Rada Committee is listening to the Ministry of Finance about the funds needed for mobilization.

Draft law on mobilization: the Rada plans to develop a compromise version

As a reminder, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence is considering the draft law behind closed doors. Along with the intensification of the mobilization process in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the rules for reservations for persons liable for military service may also change. The condition is simple: coming out of the shadows and paying taxes. The rules for crossing the border by people's deputies have also changed.