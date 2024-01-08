MP: Parliamentary Committee on National Security recommended to finalize government's draft law on mobilization

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights recommended that the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence finalize the government's draft law on mobilization. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, according to UNN.

Details

According to Honcharenko, the Committee on Social Policy unanimously recommended that the main committee on this bill (the Committee on National Security and Defense) finalize the government's draft law, taking into account alternative bills.

It is also recommended to develop a separate draft law on the dismissal of conscripts, which would take into account the proposal to discharge conscripts from service within 2 months

"That is, this Rada committee does not support the adoption of the government's draft law in the form in which it was submitted," Honcharenko wrote.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy found corruption risks in the draft law on mobilization submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers.

