MP: Parliamentary Committee on National Security recommended to finalize government's draft law on mobilization

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

MP: Parliamentary Committee on National Security recommended to finalize government's draft law on mobilization

Kyiv  •  UNN

 26340 views

The Rada Committee recommended that the National Security Committee finalize the draft law on mobilization, including alternative proposals and a new draft law on the dismissal of conscripts.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights recommended that the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence finalize the government's draft law on mobilization. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, according to UNN.

Details

According to Honcharenko, the Committee on Social Policy unanimously recommended that the main committee on this bill (the Committee on National Security and Defense) finalize the government's draft law, taking into account alternative bills.

It is also recommended to develop a separate draft law on the dismissal of conscripts, which would take into account the proposal to discharge conscripts from service within 2 months

"That is, this Rada committee does not support the adoption of the government's draft law in the form in which it was submitted," Honcharenko wrote.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy found corruption risks in the draft law on mobilization submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

