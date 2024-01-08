MP: Anti-Corruption Committee of the Verkhovna Rada reveals corruption risks in the draft law on mobilization

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy has identified corruption risks in the draft law on mobilization submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers. MP Oleksiy Honcharenko wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to Goncharenko, "the Rada's anti-corruption committee recognized the government's draft law on mobilization as containing corruption risks.

Goncharenko believes that the draft law "should not be adopted in its current form.

Recall

On December 25, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine submitted to the Verkhovna Rada draft law No. 10378 regulating mobilization, recruitment and military service. This legislative initiative envisages a number of restrictions and sanctions against Ukrainian citizens liable for military service who evade mobilization.

The deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, Yevheniya Kravchuk, stated that the draft law on mobilization submitted to the Verkhovna Rada by the Cabinet of Ministers would not be voted on in its original form, and that work would be done to develop a compromise version of the draft law.

