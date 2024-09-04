MP: number of casualties increased to more than 70

As a result of the enemy attack on Lviv, the number of casualties increased to over 70. 11 people are in serious condition, and doctors are fighting for their lives. This was reported by a deputy of the Lviv City Council, Lyubomyr Melnychuk, on one of the Ukrainian TV channels, UNN reports.

"Lviv doctors are now fighting for the lives of 11 people, they are in extremely serious condition. The number of victims has increased because in the first minutes many people did not seek medical attention even if they had some injuries... Accordingly, the number of victims has increased to more than 70," said Melnychuk.

Addendum

The Russian attack on Lviv killed seven people, including a mother and her three daughters. According to updated information, the two older daughters were over 18 years old.