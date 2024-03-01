MP Marikovsky to be tried on suspicion of false declaration of cryptocurrency

An indictment against MP Oleksandr Marikovskyi, who is suspected of unreliable declaration of cryptocurrency worth almost UAH 25 million, has been sent to court.

UNN reports this with reference to SAP.

On March 1, 2024, the SAPO prosecutor, based on the NABU pre-trial investigation, sent to court an indictment against a current MP accused of intentionally entering knowingly false information in the declaration of a person authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government, as provided for by the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption" - the message says.

As previously reported, in 2020, the MP declared cryptocurrency worth UAH 24.6 million, which he allegedly owned since 2019.

However, the pre-trial investigation, which was initiated based on the NACP's materials, found that the cryptocurrency wallet, which the MP indicated in his declaration, had never actually belonged to him - all transactions for the purchase of virtual currency were carried out by citizens of another state who were in no way related to the MP.

Addendum Addendum

On February 14, it was reported that the investigation against MP Marikovsky on suspicion of false declaration of cryptocurrency worth more than UAH 24 million was completed.