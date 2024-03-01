MP Marikovsky to be tried on suspicion of false declaration of cryptocurrency

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16560 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 52918 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 41355 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 208167 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 187990 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175739 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220971 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249227 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155019 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371612 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169356 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 61019 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 79936 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42947 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35119 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 13993 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 52918 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 208167 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169403 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 187990 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10910 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19969 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20573 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35147 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42976 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

MP Marikovsky to be tried on suspicion of false declaration of cryptocurrency

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25493 views

People's Deputy Oleksandr Marikovskyi will stand trial for misrepresenting cryptocurrency assets worth almost UAH 25 million in his declaration.

MP Marikovsky to be tried on suspicion of false declaration of cryptocurrency

An indictment against MP Oleksandr Marikovskyi, who is suspected of unreliable declaration of cryptocurrency worth almost UAH 25 million, has been sent to court.

UNN reports this with reference to SAP.

On March 1, 2024, the SAPO prosecutor, based on the NABU pre-trial investigation, sent to court an indictment against a current MP accused of intentionally entering knowingly false information in the declaration of a person authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government, as provided for by the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption"

- the message says. 

As previously reported, in 2020, the MP declared cryptocurrency worth UAH 24.6 million, which he allegedly owned since 2019.

However, the pre-trial investigation, which was initiated based on the NACP's materials, found that the cryptocurrency wallet, which the MP indicated in his declaration, had never actually belonged to him - all transactions for the purchase of virtual currency were carried out by citizens of another state who were in no way related to the MP.   

Addendum Addendum

On February 14, it was reported that the investigation against MP Marikovsky on suspicion of false declaration of cryptocurrency worth more than UAH 24 million was completed. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90