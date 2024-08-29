MP: F-16 of Ukrainian pilot Oleksiy Mes was probably shot down by Patriot missile system due to lack of coordination

The F-16 of Ukrainian pilot Oleksiy "Moonfish" Mes was probably shot down by a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system due to discoordination between units. This was reported by Deputy Chairman of the Defense Committee of the Verkhovna Rada, MP Mariana Bezugla, UNN reports.

"According to my information, the F-16 of Ukrainian pilot Oleksiy 'Moonfish' Mes was shot down by a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system due to discoordination between units. Reports said that he "lost control". The incident occurred during one of the most powerful Russian air attacks on August 26," Bezugla said on her Telegram channel.

This information has not yet been officially confirmed by the General Staff or the Ministry of Defense.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces officially confirmed the loss of an F-16 fighter jet and the death of the pilot while repelling a Russian missile attack. The plane shot down 4 cruise missiles but crashed while approaching the next target.

The General Staff added that a special commission of the Ministry of Defense has been appointed to investigate the causes of the crash and is working in the area of the plane's crash.

Ukrainian pilot Lieutenant Colonel Oleksiy Mes was killed when his F-16 fighter jet crashed on Monday, August 26. The Air Command "West" of the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the pilot was killed while repelling a Russian massive combined missile and air strike and destroyed three cruise missiles and one attack UAV.