MP: Audit of the Accounting Chamber may become grounds for dismissal of Olena Duma from the post of the Head of the ARMA

The Accounting Chamber should conduct a comprehensive audit of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency and analyze the effectiveness of Olena Duma's management decisions as head of the agency. Based on the results of this audit, the Cabinet of Ministers may dismiss her. This was stated by MP Oleksiy Kucherenko in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

The only body that can give a more or less reasonable and professional assessment is the Accounting Chamber. Perhaps together with the State Audit Service, because they have related powers. They can conduct two audits on the effectiveness of management decisions, the use of budget funds, and so on. And then the shareholder - that is, the government in this case - can rely on the results of the audit and make management decisions based on it - The MP believes.

He noted that he was not satisfied with Olena Duma's work, as he knew about her “unprofessional actions” in relation to certain ARMA cases.

Context

A petition calling for the dismissal of Olena Duma as head of the ARMA due to her alleged ties to pro-Russian politicians and ineffective management of seized assetshas been posted on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk notedthat it was his team that initiated the petition and called for signing it in order to “cleanse the state of looters and enemy saboteurs.

In order for the petition to be considered by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, it must receive 25,000 votes within 90 days.

Add

Statements about the need for an independent audit of the ARMA have been made repeatedly. In particular, Pavlo Demchuk , a legal advisor to Transparency International Ukraine, notedthat a full-fledged external audit of the ARMA has never been conducted, and the limited amount of information about the agency's activities may pose corruption risks.

Amid the criticism, ARMA head Olena Duma even made a statement that she had ordered an audit of the agency's activities for 2023 from the Accounting Chamber.

At the same time, it is worth adding that the State Bureau of Investigation is already investigating criminal proceedings on the fact of alleged official negligence by the ARMA leadership. It was opened in March of this year.