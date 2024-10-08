"Mother of God" who energetically accompanies wounded soldiers: a scandal spreads online over the activities of healer Hanna Fesun

Hanna Fesun, who, according to her social media pages, lives in Kyiv, calls herself the "living Virgin Mary" and claims to grant healing, in particular from "deep traumas caused by the war." Nadiya Pototska, head of communications at the Center for Economic Recovery, was one of the first to raise the topic of Fesun's activities in her post. The post gained a lot of publicity, and some users said that Fesun, in particular, collects money for energy support for wounded soldiers, UNN reports.

Details

According to Pototska, she first received a text from a girl she didn't know and asked to borrow money to save her lover, who was in a coma in a hospital abroad.

"Then it turned out that my beloved had been in a coma for more than six months. He is in a hospital abroad. And in Ukraine, some woman is "sending energy" to keep him alive. She can only do this if the girl thanks her. Energy works in exchange for money, as I understand it. And this has been going on for a long time.

I started to untie the ball, it turned out that the poor girl had already asked for a loan of more than 25!!! my friends. Someone gave funds. I also held a training camp. She believes in this woman's strength and is willing to borrow money to exchange for energy. I didn't know what to do with it. But I still decided to publish a warning," Potocka wrote.

She mentioned the name of an "energetic woman" - Hanna Fesun.

It turned out that some users were familiar with the story, and some knew Fesun herself. In particular, Ukrainian poet Kateryna Babkina wrote about her.

As well as journalist and writer Bohdan Logvinenko, who once talked to her when she, her brother, and her husband opened a cocoa stall in Kyiv, and then a full-fledged establishment. The stationary establishment was called Call Me Cacao and was very popular for some time.

"At the time, it was one of the best places in Kyiv. As time passed, the cocoa factory suddenly closed, and Hanna seemed to redirect her energies to another hobby and began to engage in a very different "business" - she became a new Ukrainian Devi Mary Christ and began to convert people to the True Path," Logvinenko wrote.

He noted that in recent days, some new details have come to light about Fesun's activities, such as the fact that he collects money from converts and drives them into debt.

"Several soldiers have already written that the wives of their comrades in arms who are in serious condition are collecting money not for medicines, but for 'healing by the Virgin Mary," the journalist wrote.

Social media users are actively discussing the activities of Bogoroditsa and calling for caution, not to be influenced by fraudsters.

During the preparation of the material, UNN asked Anna Fesu for a comment through her Instagram page, but at the time of publication there was no response. On the page itself, comments on posts are currently closed. Fesun has more than 800 followers on Instagram, and more than a thousand users follow her Facebook page.

In her profile description, Fesun states: "I am the Mother of God. I am the Incarnate Mother of the Universe. Mother of Faith (probably the daughter of Anna Fesun - ed.). I heal people, families, and the Earth. I lead to Parenthood and Motherhood. I revive Life."

It is known that the woman holds events that she calls the "circle of life." Under one of her Instagram posts, we read:

"I, The Living mother of God, the Incarnate mother of God Of The Universe Anna Fesun, am conducting a circle of life dedicated to fatherhood and motherhood, Families, Children and peace, on August 24, 2023 in Kiev.

The Circle of Life is for men and women who have a living request for deep healing, for fathers and mothers, for families and children, for men and women who are preparing to start families, for pregnant women, for men and women who want to become fathers and mothers, to conceive and give birth to children.

Details, Participation:

I consider people's appeals through personal messages".

At present, many social media users insist that the woman is a fraud and should be brought to justice.

Recall

In Ukraine, cases of fraud against relatives of prisoners of war and missing persons have become more frequent. Cyberpolice provides advice on how to counteract fraudsters and recommends referring to official sources of information.