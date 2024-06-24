Morning missile strike on Odessa: the number of injured increased to four people

As a result of the morning attack of the Russian Federation on Odessa, four people were injured. This is reported by the head of the Odessa regional state administration Oleg Kiper, reports UNN.

"It is already known about four injured. A 48-year-old man also sought medical help, with a hand wound.

Our rescuers extinguished the fire, which covered 3000 square meters. m. an operational headquarters was deployed on the site, applications are being accepted for registration of material assistance for people from the surrounding affected houses.

Law enforcement officers record the consequences of another crime of Russians against the civilian population of Odessa," he writes.

Recall

Odessa suffered an enemy strike, hit the civilian infrastructure of the city, a fire occurred, it is known about the victims.

The mayor of Odessa reported that three people were hospitalized in a moderate condition after a Russian missile strike on civilian infrastructure in Odessa.