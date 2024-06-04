More than half of the organizations in the Russian Federation have lost their subscriptions to Microsoft cloud services

Since May, Microsoft has disabled subscriptions to its cloud services from more than half of Russian organizations. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russia.

Microsoft services have been unavailable to many Russian companies since May 15, in particular: Visio Online, Project Online and Power BI. As indicated, subscriptions to the services received the "suspended" status and, accordingly, the products became unavailable for use by business representatives in Russia.

Microsoft has sent a letter to Russian companies notifying them that in the spring of 2024 it will close access to its cloud products for Russian organizations. The company also informed representatives of the Russian Federation that Microsoft would not be able to supply "certain management or design software (including cloud solutions) to organizations registered in Russia.

