More than a thousand units of special equipment have been deployed to eliminate the consequences of bad weather on Ukrainian roads

Almost 1500 workers and more than a thousand vehicles were employed to overcome the consequences of the bad weather on the roads of Ukraine . This was reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The agency reported on the results of the work of the Headquarters for Elimination of the Consequences of Emergencies on the Roads.

Over the past two days, employees of the State Agency for Infrastructure Reconstruction and Development of Ukraine, the National Police of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have been ensuring highway traffic despite the sharp deterioration in weather conditions: blizzards, ice and a significant drop in temperature - the Ministry of Reconstruction summarized.

It is noted that advance preparation made it possible to avoid long-term traffic restrictions on the country's key highways.

The SES helped tow 12 ambulances that could not move on their own due to bad weather

Nearly 1,500 employees and more than 1,000 vehicles were working on the roads for two days. The roads were covered with 60,000 tons of sand and salt mixture to ensure traffic safety - the Ministry emphasized.

Addendum

At the same time, the agency warned that tomorrow the weather conditions are expected to deteriorate in Kyiv region: severe ice and light snow in some places.

Recall

Amid deteriorating weather conditions in Ukraine, more than a thousand settlements in eight regions have been left without electricity .