The SES helped tow 12 ambulances that could not move on their own due to bad weather

Rescuers helped to tow 12 ambulances and 6 buses with about 40 people due to bad weather. This was reported by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhyi during a briefing, the correspondent of UNN reports.

In 15 oblasts, SES units were called to provide assistance 114 times, including 78 towing trips for vehicles that could not move on their own. In particular, we helped tow 12 ambulances, 6 buses with 36 people and 5 children - Khorunzhyi said.

Addendum

Amid deteriorating weather conditions in Ukraine, more than a thousand settlements in eight regions have been left without electricity .

At the same time, traffic restrictions on all highways except the M-13 have been lifted.