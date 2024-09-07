More than a hundred combat engagements in the frontline: the hottest spots are in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

ukenru
Over the last day, 101 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline. The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled numerous attacks by Russian occupants, in particular in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman and other sectors.

Since the beginning of the current day, September 7, 101 combat engagements have taken place at the front. . The defense forces continue to resolutely counteract the enemy's attempts to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, directing efforts to disrupt the occupiers' offensive plans. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our troops near Vovchansk, the battle is currently ongoing. Kozacha Lopan came under enemy fire.

In the Kupyansk sector, the occupants attacked Ukrainian positions four times in the direction of Sinkivka, Lozova, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka. One attack was repelled by the Defense Forces, three engagements are ongoing.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked in the direction of Cherneshchyna, Nevske, Lozova, Torske and near Makiivka and Dibrova. A total of 18 firefights have already taken place in this sector since the beginning of the day, with two firefights still ongoing in the vicinity of Nevske. The situation is under control.

In the Northern sector, the enemy is trying to break through the defense of our troops, however, it is receiving a tough rebuff from Ukrainian units. Thus, near Spirne, Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka, the occupants tried to push our units four times, all attacks have been repelled so far.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders carried out five assault actions near Chasovyi Yar, Andriivka and Klishchiyivka. The battle near Andriivka is underway. The enemy is actively using aviation, striking Chasovyi Yar with UAVs and unguided aerial missiles.

In the Toretsk sector, the number of enemy attacks increased to five. The enemy, supported by attack and bomber aircraft, is trying to attack near Toretsk, where our defenders repelled three attacks, Nelipivka, where one attack has already been repelled, and two more are ongoing. 

The enemy is continuously attacking Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk sector. During the day, the aggressor carried out 28 attacks in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Hrodivka, Zelenyi Pole, Lysivka, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Selidove and Mykhailivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 18 enemy attacks, with ten battles still ongoing. Oleksandropil was hit by unguided aerial missiles 

 - summarized in the General Staff. 

The situation in the Kurakhove sector is also difficult. Since the beginning of the day , the enemy has attacked our units 27 times. He tried to advance near Kostyantynivka, Krasnohorivka and Heorhiivka. Currently, fighting is ongoing in six locations.

In the Vremivsk sector , our troops repelled three attacks towards Vodyane and Vuhledar, three attempts to advance to Vodyane did not bring the enemy any success.

At the Orikhivske and Hulyaypillia directions, the occupants are shelling the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. The enemy also used attack aircraft against Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, three attacks by the invaders failed. Today, enemy aircraft attacked localities such as Urozhayne, Beryslav, Tyahynka and Tokarivka in Kherson region, dropping ten guided aerial bombs.

Recall

At the 24th Ramstein meeting, a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $250 million from the United States, as well as contributions from Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Sweden and Spain, is announced. The aid includes weapons, missiles, pilot training, and support for Ukraine's maritime defense. 

