More than 4 million old lamps exchanged for LEDs through Diia

The campaign to exchange old light bulbs for LEDs has ended in Ukraine. During this time, Ukrainians have exchanged more than 4 million old light bulbs through Diia. This was reported by the press service of Diia, according to UNN.



Details

As noted, the President's initiative has become an effective tool for saving electricity by 7-10% during peak times after the Russian attacks.

Ukrainians applied for the exchange with Diya and then picked them up at Ukrposhta offices by appointment.

We thank everyone who contributed. The country has saved about 2 GW of energy capacity, which is equal to two nuclear power units - told in Diya.

Recall

Old incandescent lamps collected as part of the exchange for energy-saving LED lamps will be recycled and not thrown into the trash.

For reference

The “Bringing Light Together” lamp exchange program, supported and funded by the European Union at Ukraine's request, was implemented by the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, and Ukrposhta.