More than 4 million old lamps exchanged for LEDs through Diia

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123828 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 127824 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 209574 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 159268 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156290 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144383 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 204343 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112568 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 192348 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105173 views

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 88544 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 62901 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 103222 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 100023 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 48633 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 209575 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 204343 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 192348 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 218925 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 206776 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 26280 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 42582 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152750 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151866 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155852 views
Actual
More than 4 million old lamps exchanged for LEDs through Diia

More than 4 million old lamps exchanged for LEDs through Diia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17183 views

The campaign to exchange old light bulbs for LEDs through Diia was completed. The initiative helped to save 7-10% of electricity during peak loads, saving about 2 GW of energy capacity.

The campaign to exchange old light bulbs for LEDs has ended in Ukraine. During this time, Ukrainians have exchanged more than 4 million old light bulbs through Diia.  This was reported by the press service of Diia, according to UNN

 Details

As noted, the President's initiative has become an effective tool for saving electricity by 7-10% during peak times after the Russian attacks.

Ukrainians applied for the exchange with Diya and then picked them up at Ukrposhta offices by appointment.

We thank everyone who contributed. The country has saved about 2 GW of energy capacity, which is equal to two nuclear power units

 - told in Diya. 

Recall 

Old incandescent lamps collected as part of the exchange for energy-saving LED lamps will be recycled and not thrown into the trash.

For reference

The “Bringing Light Together” lamp exchange program, supported and funded by the European Union at Ukraine's request, was implemented by the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, and Ukrposhta.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyEconomy

