More than 220 rescuers involved in elimination of consequences of enemy attack in Poltava - SES

More than 220 rescuers and more than 50 units of equipment, including heavy engineering equipment, dog handlers and psychologists of the State Emergency Service, are involved in the response.

This was stated by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhyi during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN .

An emergency response headquarters has been set up at the site of the tragedy in Poltava, and a coordination center is working to help relatives of the victims and injured with information - Khorunzhyi says.

According to him, a hotline has been set up to receive complaints, and psychologists from the State Emergency Service and dog handlers are working.

“More than 220 rescuers and more than 50 units of basic and special equipment, including heavy engineering equipment, are involved in the response to the tragedy,” the SES spokesman added.

Recall

Yesterday, the enemy attacked an educational institution in Poltava, the number of victims increased to 298 people. Earlier it was reported that 53 people were killed in the attack.