More than 21 thousand people fell ill with flu, ARVI and COVID-19 in Kyiv over the week: six died

During the 6th week of 2024, 21,091 new cases of influenza and ARVI, including COVID-19, were registered in the capital, and six people died. This was reported by the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health, UNN reports .

Details

Last week, 6 deaths among adults were reported: two from complications of COVID-19 and four from influenza A (not subtyped).

It is noted that the overall incidence rate is 10.5% below the epidemic threshold. Currently, this figure is 714.4.

In Kyiv, compared to the previous week, there was a 4.3% increase in the incidence among the adult population. Thus, 9,878 cases of the disease were detected in adults compared to 8,924 last week (an increase of 10.7%). The incidence among children has changed from 11,305 to 11,213 (a slight decrease of 0.8%), - the statement said.

Children account for 53.2% of the total, compared to 55.9% the previous week. The incidence among schoolchildren increased by 10.3%. Thus, 6,949 cases were registered among school-age children.

Compared to the previous week, the number of hospitalized people with influenza and ARVI among adults and children decreased. Over the past week, 608 people were hospitalized in Kyiv medical institutions, including 411 children.

In addition, 278 people, including 43 children under the age of 17, have contracted COVID-19. 56 people were hospitalized, including 10 children. There are 10 adult patients in the intensive care unit.

Recall

Kyiv authorities advise wearing masks in crowds due to COVID-19 and flu risks, sharing WHO concerns.